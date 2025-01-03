KUALA LUMPUR: The 11 individuals arrested for alleged involvement in a brawl at a boxing tournament featuring social media influencers at a shopping centre here have been released on police bail.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the suspects, all men aged between 17 and 28, were supporters at the event which was held last Tuesday (Feb 25).

They were arrested on Wednesday (Feb 26) and released on Feb 27 following a two-day remand to facilitate investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the investigation papers would be referred to the Kuala Lumpur Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.