King conveys 92nd anniversary wishes to Malaysian Army

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today extended his well wishes to all Malaysian Army personnel, veterans and those who have served the military branch in conjunction with the 92nd Army Day celebration.

In a post on Facebook, His Majesty also expressed his appreciation for their role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

As the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, the King conveyed his utmost appreciation for the services and sacrifices of all current and former army personnel in protecting the country’s security.

“Al-Fatihah to those who have departed. May their souls be placed among the righteous and martyrs,” said His Majesty.

The Malaysian Army Day is celebrated on March 1 every year to strengthen the unity of its personnel, foster closer relationships with the community and honour the sacrifices of those who fought to defend the nation’s sovereignty.