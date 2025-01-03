MOH expands Ramadan food monitoring to include hotels, suppliers

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) is expanding its food monitoring activities in Ramadan to include hotels offering breaking of fast buffets, raw material suppliers, and ice preparation premises.

The move, announced today, is intended to ensure that all food providers comply with established hygiene and safety standards.

MOH said these activities are not limited to Ramadan but have been undertaken in the past. They include inspections of raw material sources, food preparation areas, and vendors licensed by local authorities (PBT).

“This initiative aims to ensure compliance with food safety standards, including at all Ramadan bazaars.

“MOH remains committed to ensuring food safety throughout Ramadan through continuous monitoring and enforcement,“ it said in a statement.

The ministry also reminded vendors not to use improper food storage or preparation equipment.

MOH said using aquariums as beverage containers, black garbage bins for storing raw materials, or other inappropriate equipment can lead to food contamination and increase consumer health risks.

As a proactive measure, the ministry said it will intensify awareness campaigns through extensive health education efforts using various communication platforms, including social media, television, and radio.