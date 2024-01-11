11 Malaysians in Cambodian job scam rescued, returning home: Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry, through the Malaysian embassy in Phnom Penh, has successfully facilitated the return of 11 Malaysians who fell victim to a job scam syndicate in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said one of them returned to Malaysia on Oct 25, while the other 10 are scheduled to arrive in Malaysia on Nov 1.

The ministry expresses its appreciation to the Cambodian authorities for their cooperation and assistance in rescuing and facilitating the victims’ return to Malaysia, it added.

“The ministry continues to enhance efforts to address the issue of Malaysian citizens falling victim to job scam syndicates,” the statement read.

The ministry reminded Malaysians who are interested in seeking employment overseas to exercise caution and to verify the nature of any job being offered.

Malaysians are also advised to observe immigration laws and regulations when travelling abroad, it added.