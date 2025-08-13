PULO praises Anwar’s mediation in southern Thailand conflict

PATTANI: The Pattani United Liberation Organisation (PULO) has thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for Malaysia’s commitment to mediate in the southern Thailand conflict.

PULO President Kasturi Mahkota said Anwar’s statement renewed hope for justice and peace among the people of Pattani.

He emphasised the need for a fair and lasting resolution to the long-standing Pattani issue.

“We are confident that Malaysia’s approach that is based on diplomacy, dialogue, and mutual respect will pave the way for constructive negotiations,” Kasturi said in a letter to Anwar.

During a visit to Kelantan on Aug 8, Anwar announced Malaysia’s readiness to mediate and ease tensions in southern Thailand.

He added that Malaysia would intensify efforts to promote regional peace and support Islamic education and the Malay language.

Kasturi assured PULO’s full cooperation to ensure the success of the peace mission.

“We also believe this effort will further strengthen the existing bond between the people of Pattani and Malaysia,” he said.

He expressed hope that the initiative would be blessed and lead to enduring peace. - Bernama