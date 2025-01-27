KUALA LUMPUR: The 4th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) detained 11 illegal immigrants, suspected of attempting to enter and exit the country through illegal routes, during the Op Taring Nyah 1 raid, yesterday.

Its commander, Supt Jafri Muhamad said during a raid at a premises at Jalan Anggerik, Sungai Besar, Selangor, at 6 am, five men and five women, all Indonesian nationals, aged between 21 and 45, were arrested.

He added that during the inspection, none of the individuals could provide valid travel documents, and were believed to have been attempting to return to their home country and enter Malaysia via an illegal sea route.

“Following further investigation, a 38-year-old Indonesian man, suspected of being the land smuggler, was also arrested at the scene,” he said in a statement.

Jafri also said that, during the raid, the police seized two vehicles and several mobile phones, with an estimated total value of RM83,500.

All those detained and the seized items were taken to the Sabak Bernam district police headquarters, for further action under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1963.

He also urged the public to contact the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) if they have any information on illegal activities in their area.