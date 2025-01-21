KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia experienced significant aviation growth in 2024, marked by an additional 12 new airlines, 16 resumptions and 24 new destinations, according to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd.

In a statement today, the airport operator said the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the nation’s busiest international gateway, welcomed several international carriers, while regional airports also benefited from increased air traffic with new direct flights to destinations across Asia and beyond.

Among the 12 new airlines were Air Macau, Iraqi Airways, Turkmenistan Airlines, Cambodia Airways, Qingdao Airlines, AirAsia Cambodia, Loong Air and Air India, all operating from KLIA.

New destinations connected to KLIA in 2024 include Almaty, Ashgabat, Baghdad, Chiang Rai, Lam Dong, Labuan Bajo, Jaipur, Nairobi, Nanjing and Vientiane.

Overall, MAHB said 73 foreign carriers and six local carriers (excluding freighters) now operate flights to 138 international and 31 domestic destinations within the Malaysia Airports network, reflecting the continuous growth of the nation’s aviation sector.

In 2024, it noted that Malaysia Airports network, including Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISGA) in Turkiye recorded over 135 million passenger movements, achieving 96.1 per cent of 2019 levels.

“Within Malaysia, airports handled 93.8 million passengers, reaching 89.1 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

“International traffic continued its upward trend with 49.6 million passengers or 93.1 per cent of 2019 figures, despite challenges such as delayed aircraft deliveries and disruptions in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services,” it said, adding that the domestic sector also remained stable, recording 44.2 million passengers or 85.1 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, it said ISGA continued its growth trajectory in 2024, welcoming 41.9 million passengers, a 16.7 per cent increase from 2019.

Looking ahead to 2025, MAHB managing director of Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the airport operator aims to further enhance connectivity with the introduction of more than 10 new airlines, focusing on key markets in Asia and Europe.

“This strategy will help drive traffic growth as we prepare for Visit Malaysia 2026, reaffirming our commitment to connecting the nation to the world and delivering seamless travel experiences,” he added.