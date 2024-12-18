12 UMT students arrested over assault of male student

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have arrested 12 students from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) to assist in an investigation into the assault of a male student, who sustained injuries after being attacked by several individuals.

Acting Kuala Terengganu police chief, Supt Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail, said that the arrests of the male students, aged 20 to 22, were made after a report was received from a man who claimed that his 20-year-old son had been beaten at the university’s dormitory, between 1 am and 5 am on Sunday.

“The victim reported the assault to his father by phone at 10.50 pm on Sunday, while the complainant was at home in Melaka. The victim also sent several photos showing injuries to various parts of his body,” he said in a statement today.

The complainant arrived in Kuala Terengganu on Dec 16 (Monday) and immediately took his son to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for emergency treatment, where the victim was later admitted.

Wan Mohd Zaki added that the attending medical officer confirmed the victim had sustained bruises and internal injuries from blunt objects to his left and right arms, right waist, chest, abdomen, and right leg.

He said all the suspects have been remanded for four days, starting today, to assist in the investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

“The weapons used were also seized and all the suspects have been remanded,“ he added.

In a related development, the UMT Corporate Communications Office, in a statement today, confirmed that a report regarding misconduct by its students had been filed with the police.

It said that the university viewed the incident seriously and will fully cooperate with the police to assist in the investigation.

At the same time, UMT is conducting an internal investigation and stresses that all students must always comply with the university’s students’ rules and regulations.

“As a public university, UMT is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students, and will not compromise these values,” read the statement.