Need for central system to protect used car buyers

PETALING JAYA: Buying a used car in Malaysia can be a lifesaver or a trap. Hidden damage, tampered odometers and slick cosmetic fixes are leaving unsuspecting buyers at risk, and experts say it is time for real protection.

A national database to track used car histories is urgently needed to shield consumers from unknowingly purchasing defective vehicles, said an automotive expert.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Automotive Development Centre director Dr Mohd Azman Abas said the data already exists with authorities and relevant players, but Malaysia lacks a central system that allows buyers to check a vehicle’s background using its registration or chassis number.

“Countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Japan already have systems to track accident history, mileage, flood damage and ownership records.

“Malaysia must move in that direction to protect its consumers.”

Currently, several private platforms offer paid vehicle history reports. However, they operate independently and vary in the depth and type of information provided – making them inconsistent, costly and less accessible to the average buyer.

Azman warned that buying a used car without proper checks remains a high-risk gamble.

Even vehicles that look cosmetically sound can have underlying issues.

“The real danger lies in the chassis. If it’s been compromised, it can affect a car’s alignment, crash safety and structural integrity. These flaws are often invisible without a thorough inspection,” he said.

He added that buyers often rely on appearance and dealer promises, unaware of the long-term consequences.

“Safety components like airbags, brakes and suspension can be damaged or even removed, and many won’t realise until it’s too late. These systems are critical for safe driving.”

Azman noted that while digital diagnostic tools are useful, they have limitations.

“If a fault has been repaired and the error code cleared, the issue may go undetected unless it happens again. That’s why diagnostics must always be combined with a physical inspection and, where possible, a review of the vehicle’s history.”

He welcomed the rise of digital platforms offering inspection reports but stressed that human expertise remains essential.

“There are many trustworthy sellers, but there are also cars with flood or accident damage hidden under new paint and polished interiors.

“We’ve seen buyers suffer financially and face serious safety risks months after sealing what looked like a good deal.”

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations CEO Saravanan Thambirajah echoed the concerns, saying the used car market has long exposed buyers to misrepresentation, non-disclosure and weak legal protections.

“Most complaints we receive come months after purchase, when buyers finally realise the car had been submerged in floods or in a major crash – none of which was disclosed.”

He said while the Consumer Protection Act 1999 prohibits misleading conduct, it lacks teeth when it comes to used vehicles.

“Dealers often hide behind ‘as-is’ clauses, shifting all responsibility to buyers – many of whom aren’t fully aware of what that means.”

Saravanan welcomed the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s move to propose Lemon Law provisions, calling it long overdue.

“Lemon Law isn’t just about breakdowns – it’s about fairness in a market that involves high-value purchases and low accountability.

“We urge the government to push the amendment through swiftly and ensure strong enforcement so it works in practice, not just on paper.”

He said such a law would set post-sale warranty standards, allow consumers to seek repairs, refunds or replacements for defective vehicles and place more responsibility on sellers.

He also highlighted the urgency as electric vehicles (EVs) become more common.

“EV faults – like battery issues or software glitches – are hard to detect and expensive to fix. Without legal protection, buyers are left exposed and public trust in EVs could be undermined.”

Saravanan advised consumers to demand full documentation, avoid deals that seem too good to be true and always get a professional inspection before buying.