Trump-Putin bromance cools as Ukraine war tensions rise

WASHINGTON: The once-warm relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has hit a rocky patch, with the former US president openly criticising his Russian counterpart over continued attacks on Ukraine. Trump, who previously praised Putin as a “strong leader,“ now admits frustration, saying their diplomatic talks seem to have little impact.

Trump announced new measures targeting Russia, including threats of 100% tariffs on countries purchasing Russian goods if Moscow fails to comply within 50 days. However, he stopped short of endorsing even harsher sanctions proposed in Congress.

The shift comes after months of failed attempts by Trump to bring Putin to the negotiating table. “I don’t want to say he’s an assassin, but he’s a tough guy,“ Trump remarked, acknowledging Putin’s unyielding stance. Despite this, Trump maintains that the Ukraine invasion was ultimately Joe Biden’s fault, not his own.

Experts suggest Putin may have underestimated Trump’s resolve. Senator Lindsey Graham noted, “One of the biggest miscalculations Putin has made is to play Trump.” Meanwhile, analysts like Heather Conley argue that Putin remains committed to his long-term strategy, betting on Ukraine and Western support weakening over time.

The Kremlin appears unfazed, continuing its military advances with support from North Korea. Putin’s refusal to compromise reflects his broader rejection of Ukraine’s sovereignty, a stance deeply rooted in his view of post-Soviet history.

While Trump’s tariff threats signal a tougher approach, observers question whether this marks a lasting rift or just another twist in their complicated relationship. As retired US Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery put it, “I don’t think this stops until Putin feels either weapons system pain or economic pain that he cannot sustain.” - AFP