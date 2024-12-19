KUALA LUMPUR: A 12-year-old boy, suspected to have been electrocuted at a school in Serdang, tragically died yesterday.

Serdang District police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan said that a report on the incident, which occurred at 6.30 pm, was lodged by a 36-year-old woman.

“While at work, the complainant received a patient, a 12-year-old local boy, who was unconscious and believed to have been electrocuted at a school in Serdang.

“The victim was pronounced dead at 6.50 pm,“ he said in a statement late last night.

Anbalagan added that the case has been classified as a sudden death, and police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause.

He also advised the public to refrain from speculating or commenting on the case as it could disrupt the investigation.