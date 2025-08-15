NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for greater self-reliance in manufacturing and vowed to protect farmers amid rising trade tensions with the US.

Modi made the remarks during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, addressing concerns over US tariffs on Indian exports.

“Farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers are our top priorities,“ Modi said in his annual address.

“Modi will stand like a wall against any policy that threatens their interests.”

The prime minister did not directly mention US President Donald Trump’s recent tariff hike on Indian goods.

Last week, Trump imposed a 25% additional tariff, citing India’s Russian oil imports, escalating trade tensions.

The new duties could raise tariffs on some Indian exports to as high as 50%.

Modi has previously hinted at protecting farmers’ interests, even at personal cost.

He urged businesses to promote locally made ‘Swadeshi’ products to strengthen India’s economy.

India aims to launch domestically produced semiconductor chips by year-end.

Exploration for critical minerals is underway at over 1,200 locations to reduce import reliance.

US tariffs threaten India’s $87 billion export market, impacting textiles, footwear, and gems.

Some Modi supporters have called for boycotting US firms like McDonald’s and Apple.

Trade talks collapsed over disputes on farm sector access and Russian oil purchases.

India’s foreign ministry expressed hope for US ties based on mutual respect. - Reuters