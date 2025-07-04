12-year-old girl raped: Woman, boyfriend charged

KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly man pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court here today to a charge of raping his girlfriend’s daughter.

Azman Hasim, 61, is charged with raping the girl, who was 12 years and four months old then, at a house in Taman Seraya here, in the middle of last year.

The man, who runs a nasi lemak business, is charged under Section 375 (g) of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

In the same court, the girl’s biological mother, a 37-year-old security, pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetting in the rape at the same place and date.

The charge, under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 376 (1) of the law, provides a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

No bail was allowed, and Judge Norshila Kamarudin set Aug 7 for mention for the submission of documents and appointment of counsel.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin appeared for the prosecution.