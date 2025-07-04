Nurul Izzah appointed as SIDEC strategic advisor in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar has been named strategic advisor for the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (SIDEC).

The announcement was made during the agency’s 10th anniversary celebration.

SIDEC stated that Nurul Izzah, who also serves as executive chairperson of think tank Polity, will contribute expertise in public policy, socioeconomic development, and digital empowerment.

Joining her are former NVIDIA Corp and Foxconn vice president Datuk Lai Yit Loong and Foxconn director Dr. Chiang Shang-Yi.

The appointments aim to enhance Selangor’s role as a regional innovation hub by focusing on talent development and cross-border collaborations in technology and semiconductor manufacturing.

SIDEC highlighted that these strategic moves will accelerate Malaysia’s semiconductor ecosystem growth.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari noted SIDEC’s impact on the state’s digital economy, with over 200 startups benefiting from its accelerator programme.

He also pointed to the success of Malaysia’s first Semiconductor IC Design Park in Selangor, which hosts major industry players like ARM and Siemens EDA.

Selangor remains the nation’s top GDP contributor at 26.2 percent, with RM432.1 billion in economic value and a 6.3 percent growth rate in 2024.

Amirudin credited this achievement to strong collaboration between the state government, industries, and the people. - Bernama