PETALING JAYA: A 12-year-old girl from Sungai Ara, Penang who was allegedly abused by her parents has been placed under her grandmother’s care.

The decision comes following media reports that led authorities to locate the grandmother, who has been appointed as the girl’s guardian under the Eligible and Suitable Person (OYLS) category, New Straits Times reported.

Penang’s Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim confirmed that the girl’s parents remain in remand, while her 15-year-old sibling is also under the care of their grandmother.

The Social Welfare Department is also presently assessing the arrangement to ensure the child’s well-being.

Meanwhile, Khim said the committee is still on the mission to locate the child’s other relatives who can take care of her and her sibling.

Yesterday, the media reported that the remand of the child’s 47-year-old father, who was arrested last Tuesday, has been extended until May 29 to facilitate investigations into the case.

Southwest district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the man’s 49-year-old wife was still under custody as her remand had not expired, as police were investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Earlier, the police arrested a married couple to assist investigations into a case involving a girl found with bruises and wounds on her back, believed to be from caning, at a house in Sungai Ara.