TEMERLOH: A total of 2,000 students from 179 tahfiz institutions across Pahang participated in the Pahang Huffaz Gathering 3.0 Palestine Solidarity Programme, held in conjunction with the presentation of the Pahang Prosperous Initiative (IMP) 2025 to the Religious Cluster.

Pahang State Islamic Religious Affairs, Rural Development and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad said through the programme, the state government channelled RM2,000 in aid to each of the 179 institutions, in addition to RM100 for each participating student.

“For students who could not attend today, God willing, the state government will follow up either by organising a special event or inviting them to the department,” he told Bernama at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Mustain Billah Mosque.

Syed Ibrahim said the programme not only served as a platform for channelling aid to tahfiz students but also showcased the spirit of solidarity of the state’s people with the Palestinian cause.

“We are grateful that all tahfiz institutions in Pahang provided excellent cooperation. This programme also became a medium for us to convey our unwavering support for them (the Palestinians) through prayers and supplications throughout the event,” he said.