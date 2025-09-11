125 illegal immigrants arrested in Setapak flat raid by immigration

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Immigration Department arrested 125 illegal immigrants during a raid on a 19-storey flat in Danau Kota, Setapak early today.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Wan Mohamed Saupee Wan Yusoff confirmed the operation resulted in the detention of 81 men and 43 women aged between 16 and 70, plus one child.

The detainees comprised 79 citizens of Myanmar, 25 from India, 14 from Pakistan, 12 from Indonesia, and five from Bangladesh.

Wan Mohamed Saupee stated that the raid followed public complaints about foreign nationals believed to be illegal immigrants dominating the area.

Intelligence gathering over two weeks identified a specific block containing 380 housing units before targeted inspections on 64 units involving 400 individuals.

All detainees are suspected of lacking valid travel documents or overstaying their visas under Malaysian immigration laws.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(4) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Inspections revealed housing units were rented to illegal immigrants for between 700 and 1,200 ringgit monthly, with room rentals ranging from 200 to 400 ringgit.

Wan Mohamed Saupee warned homeowners must verify tenants’ immigration status to avoid prosecution for harbouring illegal immigrants.

He urged illegal immigrants to voluntarily repatriate through the Migrant Repatriation Program 2.0 available until April 30, 2026. – Bernama