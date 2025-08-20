126 foreign nationals denied entry at KLIA for breaching entry rules

SEPANG: A total of 126 foreign nationals were barred from entering Malaysia during a joint enforcement operation by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 yesterday.

At KLIA Terminal 1, 35 Pakistani men were stopped after failing to meet entry requirements.

“They presented fake accommodation bookings, did not carry sufficient living expenses, and had no return tickets.

“Investigations revealed they were not genuine tourists but were suspected of attempting to enter Malaysia for work,” AKPS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at KLIA Terminal 2, 91 visitors were issued with a Notice of Not-to-Land (NTL) for various offences.

This included the largest group of 64 Indian nationals who attempted to use “transit tricks” to gain entry.

“They claimed to be in transit in Malaysia, but investigations found they did not have hotel reservations or return flight tickets.

“Instead, they were waiting for new instructions and tickets from agents with the intention of staying and working illegally in the country,” the agency explained.

Two other Pakistani nationals were also caught at KLIA2 using fake ePass documents, while 25 more individuals from various other countries were detained for different violations.

AKPS said all 126 individuals were served with NTL notices and repatriated to their countries of origin on the earliest available flights within 24 hours.

“The agency welcomes information from the public to help prevent attempts by irresponsible parties to enter Malaysia illegally. AKPS remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the nation’s entry points,” it added.