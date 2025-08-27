129 arrested in Raub illegal durian plantation crackdown

KUANTAN: A total of 129 individuals have been arrested for various offences during Ops Sekat, the ongoing crackdown on illegal durian plantations in Raub that began in April.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail warned that any attempt to encroach, cultivate or profit illegally from state land or permanent forest reserves constitutes a criminal offence.

“The Pahang government will not tolerate illegal land encroachment or durian plantations in Raub,” he said in a statement.

He emphasised that no one is above the law and firm action will continue until these activities are completely eradicated.

Now in its fourth phase since July 21, Ops Sekat has sealed off more than 10,000 hectares of illegal plantations.

The operation has also felled 104 hectares of durian trees within the Gunung Benom Forest Reserve.

The coordinated effort involves the Raub District and Land Office, State Forestry Department, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA), and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The operation is led by the Pahang State Enforcement Unit (UPNP) to ensure the law is applied firmly and effectively. – Bernama