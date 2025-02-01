12MP initiatives must be reviewed to identify service shortcomings - Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: Initiatives under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) must undergo a comprehensive review to evaluate achievements, address shortcomings, and enhance services for rural communities, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Rural and Regional Development Minister emphasised that this step is vital as the nation moves towards the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which requires bolder and more radical planning.

“Honesty is the best policy. We must be brave enough to accept the truth, acknowledge our weaknesses, and rectify any mistakes.

“The key performance indicators (KPIs) we set each year must be based on public satisfaction because we are here to serve them and their future,“ he said when delivering a New Year message at the Rural and Regional Development Ministry here today.

Ahmad Zahid added that the Rural Development Policy Action Plan 2030 (DPLB 2030) and the Ministry’s Strategic Plan 2025 would also be reviewed to ensure their implementation aligns with the focus of 13MP.

Ahmad Zahid said Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive study on public satisfaction regarding the provision of basic needs, facilities, and efforts to stimulate the socio-economic development of rural areas.

“The findings are crucial to ensure our plans remain relevant and more impactful,“ he said.

He also stressed that KKDW staff and its agencies must adopt strategic thinking through a cross-functional approach to avoid overlapping roles, enhance efficiency, and optimise resource utilisation effectively.

“This approach would be implemented through three clusters: the Human Capital Cluster, the Economic Cluster, and the Entrepreneurial Cluster.

“We must consolidate the strengths of every organisation with diverse skills and experiences to achieve a common goal,“ he added.