12th witness recalls Zaharif struggling to stay alive after being hit

PETALING JAYA: A teenage witness told the High Court today that Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, was struggling to stay alive after being struck by a Perodua Ativa in December last year.

The 12th prosecution witness testified that after the collision, he saw the driver exit the vehicle and demand assistance in moving the victim, reported Harian Metro.

“The driver of the Ativa, dressed in a white T-shirt and black three-quarter pants, came towards Zaharif and yelled at me, ‘What are you looking at? What are you looking at? Help me pick him up, I’m the police!’” the witness testified.

“I was scared and shocked upon hearing those words.

“Then, a civilian wearing a helmet lifted Zaharif by his legs, while the Ativa driver lifted him by his armpits.

READ MORE: Witness testifies Ativa driver was ‘angry’ after collision that killed 17-year-old

The witness reported that Zaharif sustained injuries to his thighs and elbows and was found face-down on the road before being moved to Jalan Taman Jati 1 intersection.

“I tried to help by grabbing Zaharif’s back, but I only managed to walk halfway before letting go because I was too scared to see him dying,“ the witness stated.

He returned to his mother’s Mitsubishi Triton on the shoulder of Jalan Pekeliling Meru Indah, where he saw her calling an ambulance, before going back to the intersection of Jalan Taman Jati 1 to check on Zaharif.

“At this point, many people, including schoolchildren and members of the public, had gathered. I saw a man in a red shirt holding Zaharif while saying, ‘Zaharif, I’m here’.

“I could see Zaharif struggling in pain, trying to get up, but the man held him back. I also saw a nurse in uniform trying to calm Zaharif,“ he added.

During cross-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, the witness confirmed that the man was Zaharif’s father, whom he recognised from frequent visits to his father’s restaurant.

The witness also stated that the driver did not present any police identification.

The accused, DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 45, faces murder charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the incident that occurred between 11.45am and 12.32pm on December 15, 2023.

If convicted, he faces either the death penalty or 30 to 40 years in prison with a minimum of 12 strokes of the rotan.

ALSO READ: Cop charged with killing teen: Victim run over between stomach and chest - Witness