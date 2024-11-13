Witness testifies Ativa driver was ‘angry’ after collision that killed 17-year-old

PETALING JAYA: A witness told the Ipoh High Court today that the driver of a Perodua Ativa appeared angry after colliding with 17-year-old Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie in December last year.

Harian Metro reported that the 11th witness saw the collision near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati standing just five meters from the scene.

“I saw the driver behaving angrily, honking and gesturing after the collision,“ he testified, though he could not hear what was said.

The witness described seeing Zaharif slowing his motorcycle to make a right turn at the Jalan Taman Jati 1 - Jalan Pekeliling Meru Indah junction, without using a turn signal.

“The motorcycle was near the white dividing line but hadn’t crossed into the opposite lane, while Zaharif’s handlebars were angled right. I then saw the Ativa’s bumper strike the rear light of Zaharif’s motorcycle,“ he was quoted as saying.

According to the witness, the impact caused Zaharif to fall, with his motorcycle becoming trapped under the Ativa before the vehicle crushed him.

During questioning by deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, the witness acknowledged the victim’s apparent difficulty controlling the motorcycle.

Afzainizam: You mentioned that you saw Zaharif slowing down his motorcycle as if he was preparing to turn right. When he did that, how was his control over the motorcycle?

Witness: I saw that Zaharif seemed unable to fully control the motorcycle.

Afzainizam: Can you clarify what you mean by that?

Witness: Zaharif looked as if he was intending to turn to the right.

Afzainizam: Did he fall when he slowed down?

Witness: No.

Afzainizam: What was the distance between the Ativa and the motorcycle before they collided?

Witness: Less than a metre.

The witness only learned that the driver was a police officer the next day.

The accused, DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 45, faces murder charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the incident that occurred between 11.45am and 12.32pm on December 15, 2023.

If convicted, he faces either the death penalty or 30 to 40 years in prison with a minimum of 12 strokes of the rotan.

