13 face organised crime charges in ‘Captain Praba’ case

PETALING JAYA: A group of thirteen individuals appeared before the Sepang Sessions court facing allegations of involvement with an organized criminal enterprise known as the “Captain Praba” gang.

The defendants, whose ages range from 19 to 37, include M Lavindran (27), M Meganathan (37), M Tinesh (20), K Utayaragu (29), M Thinesh (31), S Jeevan (19), J Sangaranarayanan (28), P Joshua (35), M Devindran (25), M Nokarju (29), S Tivagaran (22), S Logeswaran (26), and D Vijayakumar (36).

During proceedings before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman, charges were presented in Tamil. However, no pleas were entered as the matter falls within High Court jurisdiction, according to Harian Metro.

The allegations concern purported gang membership spanning from December 2023 through September of the current year.

Under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, those found guilty of such offences face imprisonment ranging from five to twenty years.

Deputy public prosecutor Mustaffa P Kunyalam handled the prosecution. While legal representation was secured for ten defendants, three individuals—Meganathan, Sangaranarayanan, and Vijayakumar—appeared without counsel.

The court scheduled November 10 for the next case mention and denied bail applications. The accused were, however, permitted brief ten-minute visits with family members in the courthouse detention area.

The defendants had been held under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma), legislation that has drawn controversy over the years. Their courthouse arrival was marked by substantial security measures, with over twenty police officers deployed for escort duties.