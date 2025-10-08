KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor is able to increase the return on investment from its assets and continue being a major contributor (26 per cent) to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP), said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said Selangor’s key assets — from Port Klang and Kuala Lumpur International Airport to its industrial parks, semiconductor hub, and aerospace parks — represent a sample of the state’s major strengths that can help investors tap into the growth of high-value, innovation-driven industries.

“In short, Selangor is more than Malaysia’s industrial heartland — it can be an investor’s launchpad into ASEAN.

“With world-class infrastructure, deep supply chain capabilities, and a dynamic business ecosystem, Selangor is helping position Malaysia as a key export and investment gateway to the region,” he said in his keynote address at the 9th Selangor ASEAN Business Conference (SABC) 2025 here today.

Malaysia will host the 47th ASEAN Leaders Summit in two weeks. US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kuala Lumpur, underscoring ASEAN’s growing role as a middle-power convenor.

Tengku Zafrul said MITI is proud to have helped shape ASEAN’s economic agenda and strengthen Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN chair.

Through policies such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the National Semiconductor Strategy, and the Green Investment Strategy (GIS), Malaysia has been investing in the depth and breadth of its industrial ecosystem to ensure it can weather global shocks and continue to lead.

“This was clearly reflected in Malaysia’s steady growth over the past two years — 5.1 per cent in 2024 and 4.4 per cent in the first half of 2025. While the full-year 2025 growth forecast has been revised slightly down to between 4.0 and 4.8 per cent due to tariff uncertainties, rising investments show that investor confidence remains sustained and strong,” he said.

Consequently, Tengku Zafrul said MITI is pleased to have laid strong policy foundations since December 2022 to reinforce the country’s industrial base.

“I strongly believe that the more intense geopolitical tensions are, the faster we must act on rolling out reforms, strengthening our supply chains, and embracing sustainability.

“On that note, Selangor – with its strategic ports, world-class airports, and vibrant industrial clusters – is a natural strategic partner in championing the change that our industrial policies are targeting,” he added.

By expanding ASEAN’s market access through partnerships, such as with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and strengthening regional supply chains, Tengku Zafrul said Malaysia is growing intra-ASEAN exports and paving the way for businesses to scale, adapt, and lead across borders.

He said Selangor fits strategically within this Malaysia-ASEAN policy confluence, with the state also playing a key role in other priority ASEAN deliverables where Malaysia has developed industrial advantages, such as electric vehicles and semiconductors.

MITI has also focused on industrial talent, digitalisation and environmental, social and governance initiatives, the pillars of a holistic approach to future-proofing Malaysia’s economy.

The ministry’s investments in skills development are equipping high-value sectors such as aerospace, electrical and electronics and advanced manufacturing.

“Selangor, with its deep talent pool supported by top universities and technical institutes, is once again a natural strategic partner in achieving this ambition — and a clear beneficiary of it,” he said. - Bernama