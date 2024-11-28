KOTA BHARU: A total of 13 static posts of the General Operations Force (GOF) in Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan on the Malaysia-Thailand border, Sungai Golok have been affected by the floods.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said out of the 13 posts, five of them have been closed because they were flooded to the post floor and threatened the safety of the GOF personnel on duty.

“All personnel at the closed posts have been transferred to other assignment locations but are still carrying out their assignments as usual.

“Each sector of the assignment of Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan has also been instructed to assist local residents in their respective sectors whose houses have been affected by the floods,” he told Bernama today.

He said that for other posts affected by the floods and not yet closed, water level monitoring is being carried out continuously.

“All post personnel are still carrying out their duties as usual and have been warned to be vigilant against flood risks and prioritise personal safety and report immediately if the water level rises rapidly and approaches the post floor,” he said.

Yesterday, the Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rain continuing at dangerous levels until tomorrow, expected to occur throughout Kelantan and Terengganu as well as the Kuantan and Jerantut districts in Pahang.