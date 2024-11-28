guardian inspires Malaysians to embrace their unique beauty

Malaysia’s leading pharmacy, health, and beauty retailer, guardian has unveiled their latest campaign encouraging Malaysians to embrace their unique beauty and to “Own your beautiful. Take control of your wellbeing.”
With the release of its new brand video, guardian invites Malaysians to connect on an emotional level.
This video is more than just imagery—it’s a call to action, challenging viewers to own their wellbeing, rise above life’s obstacles, and embrace their unique beauty. guardian is here, every step of the way, like we have been with your grandparents, your parents, and we will continue to be your, your children, and your grandchildren’s trusted friend, guiding Malaysians towards a healthier, more beautiful life.
The brand film captures moments from an ordinary day that illustrate the beauty in every challenge and every triumph, inspiring Malaysians to seize control of their well-being, one moment at a time.
With “Own your beautiful. Take control of your wellbeing.”, guardian’s inspiring message speaks to Malaysians of all ages and backgrounds, igniting a movement where everyone can celebrate who they are and take pride in their wellbeing journey.
“The heart of “Own your beautiful. Take control of your wellbeing.” lies in the word ‘Own’. It’s about the power each of us has to define our own beauty, our wellbeing, and to truly own it. This is more than a campaign; it’s a celebration of self-empowerment. We believe that everyone deserves to look, feel, and live their best at every stage of life,” said Priscilla Wu, Managing Director of guardian Malaysia.
Malaysians can also look forward to six stunning visuals representing the full range of health and beauty categories available in stores—designed to meet every self-care and beauty need, and to inspire everyone to “Own your beautiful. Take control of your wellbeing.” in their own way.
A sleek, refreshed guardian ‘g’ logo debuts as well, featuring flowing ribbons that embody guardian’s deep, intertwined connection with its customers at every life stage.
“Our bond with our customers goes beyond the surface— it’s personal, it’s authentic, and it’s purposeful. We’re here to make an impact in the lives of the people and communities we serve. With “Own your beautiful. Take control of your wellbeing.” we’re committed to supporting each person’s journey to be their best selves, however that looks to them. No other retailer can match us at the same scale and depth we are doing this, and we’re proud to lead the way,” said Priscilla.