PUTRAJAYA: A total of 135 attempts to smuggle drugs into or out of the country via air transport, including mail, cargo, and parcels have been successfully thwarted by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) this year.

In a statement today, RMCD confirmed that this represented a 22 per cent increase, or 24 more cases, compared to the 111 cases recorded during the same period last year.

As a result, the Enforcement Division of RMCD held discussions with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) last Tuesday to finalise enforcement strategies within Free Trade Zone areas, including at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Following these discussions, RMCD announced that an additional 66 scanning machines deployed nationwide would be fully utilised, and 20 more sniffer dogs would be added to strengthen enforcement activities aimed at combating drug smuggling.

“RMCD believes that ongoing engagement with the zone authorities and cargo terminal operators will be extended to all other international entry points in an effort to curb the movement of drugs through air transport,“ read the statement issued by the department’s public relations branch.

It also reminded all air transport service users to be more cautious when declaring or transporting goods, to avoid getting involved in drug smuggling activities.

“RMCD will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone involved in committing an offence under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234),“ it added.