13MP: Govt to build one million affordable homes by 2035

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reaffirmed the government’s commitment to provide quality, affordable, and inclusive housing for all Malaysians, with plans to build one million affordable units between 2026 and 2035.

“As of 2025, a total of 492,000 housing units have been completed or are under construction by the government,” he said while tabling the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in Parliament.

“However, issues such as the mismatch between housing demand and supply, and property prices that do not align with income levels, continue to persist and must be addressed effectively,” he said.

The new housing target will be met through various initiatives, including the Residensi Madani programme, the Public Servants Housing Programme, the New House Construction Assistance Scheme, and affordable housing projects spearheaded by state governments and private developers.

To help more Malaysians – especially those in the B40 and M40 income groups – own homes, Anwar said the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme will be expanded.

He also said that the transition to construction technologies such as the Industrialised Building System and Building Integrated Management will accelerate project delivery and reduce costs, especially for public housing.

Anwar also said that Kota Madani in Putrajaya, a public-private collaboration, will be used as a model for affordable housing going forward.

“This model reflects the urbanisation concept of ‘Umran Hadhari’, which enables the people not only to own a home but to enjoy life in a city that blends progress with values, modernity with ethics, and technology with humanity,” he said.

PETALING JAYA: The government will be introducing the KASIH Keluarga Negara national agenda to strengthen family institutions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the agenda includes strengthening the role of men as leaders, protectors, defenders, educators, and primary breadwinners of the family.

To help support the rise of women entering the workforce to 60%, including women with children, Anwar said the government will build quality care centres and provide appropriate training.

“The government is also attentive to the educational needs of people with disabilities (OKU).

“As of June 2025, nearly 171,000 children with disabilities have been recorded as having learning difficulties, including children with autism.

“Therefore, initiatives will continue to expand special education facilities and capacity for these vulnerable groups across the country.

“This includes building educational facilities for children with autism in every state capital,“ he said during the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) in Dewan Rakyat today.

As for senior citizens, Orang Asli, and persons with disabilities in the labor market, Anwar said adequate support and training will be provided through the Akademi Dalam Industri (ADI), the National OKU Action Plan, and incentives for employers.

“At the same time, the mandatory retirement age will be reviewed to align with the transition to an ageing nation,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the government will also empower the third sector so that it can work alongside the government in enabling targeted and vulnerable groups.

This sector has the potential to provide inclusive and localised opportunities in entrepreneurship, employment, and skills training.

“The resilience of the third sector will be strengthened through the provision of training and advisory services,“ he said.

“Alternative financing sources for this sector will also be expanded through social sukuk, waqf funds, zakat, crowdfunding, and blended financing, including the involvement of GLCs, GLICs, and the private sector, as well as strengthening the cooperative movement,“ he added.