13MP: PM targets 95% digital federal services by 2030

THE government will roll out a national digital identity system and accelerate the digitisation of public services as part of broader reforms to improve efficiency and transparency, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking in Parliament during the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), Anwar said the MyDigital ID will serve as a secure, single digital identity to facilitate online access to various public services.

“A unified public sector gateway will also be developed as a one-stop platform to simplify dealings with government agencies,” he said.

To support this transformation, the government will enforce the Government Service Efficiency Commitment Act 2025 (Akta Iltizam).

“This is part of our effort to reduce the regulatory burden that has long hampered the public and the business community,” Anwar said.

He added that integrity-based governance reforms are already showing results.

“Malaysia’s image has improved significantly. We’ve jumped 11 spots to 23rd in the 2025 World Competitiveness Index,” he said.

The achievement was backed by efforts such as the Akta Iltizam, the formation of the STAR special task force, and the Public Service Reform Agenda.

By 2030, the government aims for 95% of federal services to be delivered fully online.

“With this targeted and sustained approach, we believe Malaysia can stand tall as a high-income nation powered by AI and digital technology,” Anwar added.