KPop Demon Hunters film hits cinemas after Netflix and music chart success

LOS ANGELES: The global phenomenon “KPop Demon Hunters” is now expanding from Netflix dominance to cinema screens following its record-breaking summer success.

This animated musical featuring demon-fighting KPop stars has achieved 210 million views while claiming five spots in Spotify’s global top ten songs.

Industry analysts predict the film will reach number one at the box office this weekend through special singalong events across five countries.

Singer EJAE, who co-wrote the hit track “Golden” and performs protagonist Rumi’s songs, described the experience as “insane, crazy, surreal” during a Hollywood preview screening.

The film presents a unique storyline where demons feeding on human souls are contained by girl group HUNTR/X’s powerful vocals.

Demons retaliate by sending a devilishly handsome boy band to steal HUNTR/X’s fans and consume their essences.

Ninety minutes of power ballads and pop anthems unfold against anime-style Seoul backdrops featuring modern skylines and traditional hanok homes.

Released in June, the film already ranks as Netflix’s most-watched animated offering and second most-viewed original film overall.

Los Angeles-based movie critic Wendy Lee Szany noted that “this movie is a triple threat” with “fantastic writing, stunning animation, and bangers” for songs.

Fictional groups HUNTR/X and Saja Boys currently hold three Billboard top ten positions, marking the first soundtrack achievement of this scale since the 1990s.

Originally produced by Sony Pictures for theatrical release, the film was sold to Netflix during pandemic-related cinema closures.

Pop culture website founder John Nguyen believes the streaming platform actually benefited the film’s success through enhanced word-of-mouth promotion.

Social media platforms like TikTok have generated endless dance videos and memes that further boosted the movie’s popularity.

Netflix is capitalizing on this momentum by organizing singalong screenings at 1,700 North American cinemas despite traditionally avoiding theatrical releases.

These events encourage fans to dress up, use phones freely, and sing along loudly, following the successful model of Taylor Swift’s concert movie.

Early projections suggest “KPop Demon Hunters” could generate 15 million dollars domestically and lead the weekend box office.

Box office analyst David A. Gross considers this estimate “reasonable... for now” but acknowledges it could get “shattered” with additional screening demand.

This theatrical expansion offers welcome relief for cinemas still recovering from COVID-19 impacts and Hollywood strikes.

Szany observed that “literally so many kids [were] singing their hearts out” during advance screenings, demonstrating exceptional lyric memorization. – AFP