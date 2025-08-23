Woman forks out RM400 for passport renewal after cat urinates on it

A woman recently reminded Malaysians of the importance of ensuring that their passports are not damaged — especially when one’s flight is just round the corner.

Posted on Threads, the woman shared that her passport was slightly damaged after her cat urinated on it, despite the travel document being placed neatly on the table.

“So, for anyone planning to travel: please check your passport early before your flight. Don’t take things like this lightly,” she cautioned in her post.

The incident occurred shortly after she returned from a trip and was in the process of moving house. She suspected that her cat may have acted out due to being left alone during her holiday.

Upon discovering the damage, she immediately went to the Immigration office to check whether her passport was still valid, as she was due to travel again in two weeks.

At the Immigration office, the woman initially told a “white lie”, claiming that a small amount of water had gotten on the passport. However, the officer warned that while she might not face issues leaving the country, problems could arise upon re-entry into Malaysia.

She then visited the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Sentul, only to be informed that passport matters of this nature had to be handled at the Immigration Department headquarters in Jalan Duta.

“There, the officer interviewed me and asked how the passport got wet. Like before, I stuck with the white lie and said it was just water — but then I had to fill out a form with several questions.

“Eventually, I confessed and said, ‘Actually, my kitten peed on it.’ The officer just laughed,” she recounted.

Images of the form attached to her post revealed her honest explanation, which she claimed the officers found amusing. She also noted that the entire process was smooth and that the officers were helpful and pleasant throughout the interview.

When applying for a new passport, she confirmed that she had to pay RM400 in total — RM200 for the passport damage fine and another RM200 for the renewal fee.

After filing the damage report, she received her new passport within five working days.

“It may not seem like a big deal at first, but being careless like this just burns your money and causes unnecessary stress. Worst-case scenario? You might not even be allowed to board your flight,” she added.