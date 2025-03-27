NILAI: The Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department issued 1,497 summonses for red light violations during a special operation conducted from March 12 to 22.

State police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said that in addition, 572 summonses were issued for various other offences, including illegal modification of exhaust systems, driving without a licence and missing registration numbers under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act.

“The ‘Op Khas Lampu Isyarat Merah’ focused on motorists, particularly food and parcel delivery riders, who failed to stop at red lights. It was aimed at raising awareness through legal action.

“It was also intended to reduce the number of accidents occurring at traffic lights, which have increased in recent times,“ he told reporters after launching Operasi Selamat 24 for Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Nilai Toll Plaza today.

Ahmad Dzaffir added that 2,383 vehicles were inspected during the special operation.