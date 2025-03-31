IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim graced the Perak State Level Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration Ceremony 2025 at the Indera Mulia Stadium here today.

The royal couple who arrived at 3.05 pm were greeted by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, state exco and several dignitaries.

Also arriving to grace the ceremony were the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja Di Hilir Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah.

Also present was Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

At the event, Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara also presented duit raya donations to the residents of orphanages, namely Vision Home, Anning Orphan & Poor Home Management Organisation, Darussalam Orphanage Welfare Organisation and Sultan Abdul Aziz Kuala Kangsar Children’s Home.

About 20,000 multiracial people enlivened the celebration and enjoyed various dishes prepared including satay, kebab, nasi himpit, kuetiau, ketupat, lemang, rendang, laksa, apam lenggang and drinks.

Earlier, Saarani in his speech said every Malaysian has a responsibility to unite and reconcile.

“Each of us has a responsibility to rekindle the spirit of unity, so that it is not left dark by the fire of hostility,“ he said.

He said the festive season is a time to reconnect the heart to rekindle the spirit of belonging.

This is because he said that in recent times, the community has often been faced with various incidents and episodes that have shaken the spirit of unity.

“Even more unfortunate, every issue that arises is no longer talked about according to the wisdom of scholarly narratives, but rather is responded to with emotion and prejudice according to religious and racial narratives.

“So much so, polemics and debates that arise often trigger prejudices and doubts. One after another, hate narratives are fostered so that people are easily suspicious of each other.

“More worryingly, these voices of hatred are welcomed by the younger generation who do not have time to feel the beauty of true unity, and without hesitation speak hostile language,“ he said.