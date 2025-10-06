15 new influenza clusters reported in Malaysia with schools affected

PUTRAJAYA: Fifteen new clusters of influenza and respiratory tract infections were reported in Epidemiological Week 39/2025 compared to just three clusters in the previous week.

The Health Ministry confirmed that most clusters involved educational institutions including schools and kindergartens with no deaths reported.

Cumulative clusters for this year reached 214 representing a 33% decline compared to the same period last year.

Laboratory surveillance confirmed no new mutations with the rise in cases linked to existing strains mainly Influenza A (H3).

The increase in cases is likely driven by social activities and travel following the recent holiday season.

Influenza-Like Illness rates remained stable throughout September ranging from 5.65% to 6.25%.

Hospital admissions for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections declined from 10.65% in ME 38/2025 to 9.59% in ME 39/2025.

The ministry continues to monitor influenza trends through its nationwide reporting system and sentinel sites.

Most influenza infections are mild and resolve within a week but can be severe among high-risk groups.

High-risk groups include children, the elderly, pregnant women and individuals with chronic illnesses.

The ministry advised schools to monitor symptomatic students and ensure immediate isolation particularly for hostel residents.

Schools should encourage mask use among symptomatic students, teachers and high-risk staff members.

Additional recommendations include providing hand sanitisers and maintaining environmental cleanliness.

Schools must promptly notify their District Health Office when experiencing rising case numbers.

The public should maintain good personal hygiene and avoid sharing personal items.

Proper cough and sneeze etiquette remains crucial for preventing respiratory infection spread.

Symptomatic individuals should rest at home and avoid public places whenever possible.

Those who must go out should wear face masks to reduce transmission risks.

High-risk groups are encouraged to receive annual seasonal influenza vaccination.

Elderly individuals can obtain the vaccine at selected Health Clinics nationwide.

The ministry will continue monitoring both local and international influenza trends.

Prevention and control measures will be maintained based on World Health Organisation and regional authority information. – Bernama