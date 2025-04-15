PETALING JAYA: A teenage girl who was operating a nasi kerabu stall was fatally struck by a trailer while on her way to work this morning.

The incident occurred at around 10.45am.

The victim, Nurnie Alisya Mohamed Noor, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to New Straits Times.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said preliminary investigations revealed that the 15-year-old was riding a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle, travelling from Tangga Batu to her stall located in Taman Tangga Batu Perdana.

The trailer was heading towards Ayer Keroh from Tangga Batu.

“The motorcycle, which approached from the left side of the road, attempted to overtake the trailer en route from Tangga Batu to Ayer Keroh.

“As a result, a collision occurred between the motorcycle and the trailer, causing the rider to be fatally run over at the scene,“ he was quoted as saying.

He added that a Pol 61 form was issued to determine the exact cause of death after her body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Department at Melaka Hospital.

The fatal incident will be further investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. If convicted, the offender may face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to RM50,000, and disqualification from driving for a minimum of five years.

Christopher also stated that police are seeking “independent witnesses”, as quoted, and confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash has been detained for inspection at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).