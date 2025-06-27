Malaysia’s distributive trade hits RM1.766 trillion in 2024

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The sales value of Malaysia’s distributive trade sector rose to RM1.766 trillion in 2024, up from RM1.674 trillion in 2023, marking a 5.5 per cent increase.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali attributed the growth to the sector’s strong post-pandemic recovery, creating more opportunities for local products.

Speaking at the launch of the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) and the southern zone Jelajah Karnival KPDN 2025, Armizan highlighted the campaign’s role in promoting domestic economic growth.

The event, held at Puteri Harbour Convention Centre, saw attendance from Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and state committee chairman Lee Ting Han.

Johor was chosen as the starting point for the carnival, which runs until June 29, following last year’s success with 761,659 visitors.

The tour will expand to five other zones, including Kedah, Pahang, Selangor, Sabah, and Sarawak, featuring consumer advocacy programmes and local product promotions.

Armizan noted that KBBM 2025 aims to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in expanding their market reach.

The campaign has already generated over RM347 million in sales in 2023 and 2024, with nearly 700,000 products sold via TikTok, Shopee, and Lazada.

He emphasised a whole-of-nation approach, involving ministries, agencies, and private sector collaboration.

The Local to Global Retail programme will further enhance the global presence of Malaysian products.

“The Jom Beli Lokal campaign is a long-term policy to strengthen economic security,“ Armizan said. “With RM1.766 trillion in trade, we want more local products in the market.”