Johor tackles cooking oil shortages with supermarket collaboration

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government has taken proactive steps to address recurring shortages of subsidised packet cooking oil by collaborating with major supermarket chains in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi revealed that past supply disruptions occurred due to delayed stock replenishment by retailers.

Speaking at the KPDN 2025 Southern Zone Roadshow Programme launch at Puteri Harbour Convention Centre, Onn Hafiz said investigations showed some hypermarkets faced shortages for nearly a week each month.

“They only place new orders after existing stock runs out, leading to consumer dissatisfaction,“ he explained.

To resolve this, the state government engaged directly with supermarket managements to encourage earlier ordering.

“The supermarkets have agreed to this proactive measure to maintain consistent supply,“ he said.

Onn Hafiz emphasised the importance of teamwork, stating, “Our focus is on collective efforts for the people’s well-being and Bangsa Johor’s prosperity.”

The state remains committed to working with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to stabilise cooking oil supply.

Also present were Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, and state committee chairman Lee Ting Han.