16 million Malaysians to benefit from Budi95 fuel subsidy rollout

KUALA LUMPUR: Sixteen million Malaysians will begin receiving benefits from the Budi MADANI RON95 initiative starting midnight tonight.

The programme sets RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre, which is lower than the current blanket subsidy rate of RM2.05 per litre.

Each citizen qualifies for 300 litres of RON95 monthly under this targeted subsidy scheme.

BUDI95 implementation began on September 27 with 300,000 armed forces and police personnel as initial beneficiaries.

The programme then expanded to include over five million Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients in the B40 category.

Initial implementation saw RON95 purchases totalling RM3.7 million within the first day.

Tonight’s full rollout represents a historic step in providing direct benefits to millions of Malaysians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously stated that 300 litres monthly would suffice for 98 to 99% of Malaysians based on consumption data.

This measure ensures affordable fuel prices for commuters and parents transporting children to school.

The government expects significant savings on subsidy expenditure through this targeted approach.

BUDI95 helps prevent misappropriation by requiring non-citizens and foreign-registered vehicles to pay market price.

Blanket subsidies were no longer viable with approximately RM20 billion in annual government expenditure during 2023 and 2024.

Previous blanket subsidies saw over 20% of petrol going to ineligible parties including foreigners and businesses.

The transaction process requires only a MyKad and valid driving licence for automatic eligibility verification.

Customers simply need to scan their MyKad or use selected digital wallet applications when refuelling.

Beyond public benefits, BUDI95 is expected to positively impact the national economy.

The initiative balances citizen welfare with fiscal stability through more efficient subsidy management.

Saved subsidy funds can be reallocated to education, health, and social development sectors.

BUDI95 represents a transformation in subsidy management toward greater efficiency, fairness, and sustainability.

The public can access detailed information through the official BUDI95 portal at www.budimadani.gov.my.

Additional assistance is available through the helpline at 1-300-88-9595. – Bernama