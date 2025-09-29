Federal Territory targets seven gold medals at SOPMA 2025 in Kuching

THE Federal Territory contingent is determined to recapture the overall champion title at the 2025 Malaysian Deaf Games after last winning in 2018.

Federal Territory Deaf Sports Association president Ong Shin Ruenn said they are targeting seven gold medals notably in tenpin bowling and athletics.

He stated they are sending 60 athletes with the goal of returning as the overall champion.

Ong highlighted they have Southeast Asian Deaf sprint king Muhammad Zamir Azman who recently won in Jakarta.

Commenting on MSDeaf, Ong stressed he is still working to ensure SOPMA gains recognition on par with the Malaysia Games and Para SUKMA.

He mentioned his last meeting with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh was before the Jakarta games and the matter remains under study.

Ong expressed hope that deaf athletes will receive incentives when they win.

The launching ceremony was officiated by Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She stated she had appealed to the Prime Minister and the Youth and Sports Minister for MSDeaf to receive funds for more effective operations.

Dr Wan Azizah said feedback from both parties was positive but the actual award date was not within her capacity to determine.

The Sabah contingent won SOPMA 2023 with a 16 gold 13 silver and 6 bronze medal tally.

The biennial games are specifically staged for deaf athletes in Malaysia.

The games began in 1985 as the Deaf Club Sports Championship before evolving into the National Deaf Games from 1990 to 2002.

The event has used the official name SOPMA since 2003 until now. – Bernama