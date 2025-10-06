167 families receive new homes at RM88 million PPR Ampar Tenang

DENGKIL: 167 families are now enjoying their new homes at the Ampar Tenang People’s Housing Project (PPR), developed at a cost exceeding RM88 million.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated this project symbolises the success of both state and federal governments in resolving settlement issues for residents in temporary housing since Putrajaya’s development around 1998.

“We have resolved an issue lingering for more than 25 or 26 years, beginning around 1998 or 1999 when Putrajaya’s construction involved Prang Besar farmers or estates that were temporarily relocated.”

“Alhamdulillah, I see what happened was that the state government previously tried to help maintain and organise, even spending approximately RM1.5 million, but the temporary housing was quite dilapidated, and today the housing promised about 25 to 26 years ago has been realised,” he said.

He made these remarks to reporters after the ceremony presenting offer letters for PPR Ampar Tenang to participants, also attended by Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu.

Amirudin mentioned house handovers will occur in stages due to several processes needing resolution, covering commitment payments, inheritance issues, and installation of basic utilities like electricity and water.

“They need to pay only between RM20,000 and RM50,000 to own an asset worth RM145,000, which I believe is a very successful value for residents who have waited too long, over 20 years,” he said.

He also described the success of PPR Ampar Tenang as the best Deepavali gift since the majority of families are from the Indian community.

Meanwhile, Aiman Athirah said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government will continue close cooperation with state governments, local authorities, and communities to ensure inclusive, holistic, and liveable development agendas are achieved for public welfare regardless of background or political ideology.

KPKT in a statement informed that for the first phase, 167 eligible participants received offer letters, selected based on settlement of Low-Cost House (RKR) payments at Taman Pertama and documentation processes related to name changes or inheritance.

PPR Ampar Tenang is a project involving construction of 404 single-storey terrace houses, measuring 700 square feet on 30 acres of land.

Each unit is complete with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the residential area also includes basic facilities like one community hall and open spaces for shared resident use. – Bernama