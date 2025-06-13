17-year-old remanded over murder of mother, brother

MELAKA: A 17-year-old boy, suspected of fatally stabbing his mother and brother in an incident at Taman Rambai Mutiara, Bukit Rambai, yesterday, has been remanded for seven days, starting today until June 19.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate N. Sivasangari to allow further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Yesterday, the media reported that a 51-year-old female teacher and her 21-year-old eldest son were found dead, while her youngest son, 13, sustained serious injuries, believed to have resulted from stab wounds, in an incident at their home.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 5 am, with the single mother and her son found lying in a pool of blood in the living room.

Police arrested the suspect outside the house, where he was found sitting in a daze. A 20-centimetre folding knife, believed to be the weapon used in the attack, was discovered with blood stains in a school bag placed outside the residence.