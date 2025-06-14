Taste of Gangwon

Food adventure across state in South Korea

An impressive hanjeongsik spread at Gombaeryung, Chuncheon. – ALL PICS BY EE ANN NEE/THESUN

SURROUNDED by a mountainous landscape and coastal waters, Gangwon state in South Korea offers diverse cuisines for those keen for a culinary adventure. Locals mainly make food with potatoes or buckwheat, and seafood offerings are aplenty near the sea. There are numerous markets in each city of Gangwon, where you can eat local street food and buy fresh produce. From sizzling dakgalbi to comforting baeksuk, follow theSun on a food adventure across Gangwon:

Dakgalbi (spicy, stir-fried chicken) A spicy, flavourful dish featuring marinated chicken stir-fried with vegetables and rice cakes. Many dakgalbi restaurants have round hot plates built into the tables. Hanjeongsik (Korean table d’hote) Hanjeongsik (Korean table d’hote) is a Korean-style full-course meal characterised by the array of small banchan (side dishes) plates in varied colours. Gombaeryung, a traditional Korean restaurant in Chuncheon, specialises in Korean table d’hote. Its health-focused menu features namulbap (vegetable rice) accompanied by four unique sauces, yeongeun salad (lotus root salad), japchae, yukhoe (beef tartare), jeonbong nyori (abalone dish), hwangtae jjim (braised dried pollack), tteokgalbi (grilled galbi patties), daeha jjim (steamed prawns), among others. A standout aspect of Gombaeryung is its expertise in bringing out the authentic flavours of the ingredients used in dishes.

Grilled fish Sample different types of grilled fish in its natural flavours and the accompanying banchan (side dishes) for a hearty meal.

Ojingeo sundae (stuffed squid) Squid stuffed with chopped tentacles, vegetables and either meat or chapssal (sweet rice). Steamed with beef, mung bean sprouts and bean curd, its chewy texture pairs with the savoury filling. A delicious taste of K-seafood. Dakgangjeong (sweet & crispy chicken) A crunchy and sweet crispy fried chicken dish. This popular recipe can be found all over Korea, from street food vendors to restaurants.

Korean fried chicken Classic Korean fried chicken coated in sweet and spicy sauce or original Korean flavour fried chicken, pairs well with a glass of beer. The much loved combo is called chimaek (fried chicken and beer).

Sundubu (soft tofu) Enjoy soft bean curd dishes and an array of healthy eats. Simple flavours that present a fulfilling meal.

Hwangtae (dried pollack) A staple in Pyeongchang, known for its seafood dishes. Dried pollack is glazed with spicy red chilli paste and grilled, creating a flavourful and smoky dish.

Daegwallyeong Korean beef burgers Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang is known for its high-quality beef. Enjoy the Wind Burger at Samyang Roundhill cafe after a day of walking and exploring the scenic ranch.