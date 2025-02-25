KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested 18 individuals, including company owners and directors, on suspicion of bribing civil servants to secure approval for foreigners to become shareholders in electronic waste (e-waste) factories, in Selangor and Johor.

According to a source, the suspects - 13 men and five women, aged between 30 and 60 - were detained between 7 pm and 10 pm yesterday, in an integrated operation led by MACC.

The operation, jointly conducted by the Immigration Department and the Environment Department, involved raids on 12 premises in Teluk Panglima Garang, Selangor, and in Segamat, Johor.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the premises were processing and disposing of unauthorised e-waste, including glass and metal.

“One of the suspects is believed to have bribed civil servants to prevent enforcement action against his factories,” said the source.

This morning, Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman issued a six-day remand order, until March 2, against all suspects, following an application by MACC at Magistrate’s Court 2 in Ayer Keroh, Melaka.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director (Investigation Division) Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests, and that the case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.