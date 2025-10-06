18 locations in Kedah at risk of flooding during high tide

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Civil Defence Force has identified 18 locations across five districts at risk of flooding if the upcoming high tide coincides with heavy rainfall.

Kuala Muda, Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Yan and Langkawi districts contain the vulnerable areas during the high tide phenomenon expected from October 7 to 10.

Mohd Bukhori Mat Sidik stated that current weather conditions remain fine with only two temporary relief centres currently operational for 164 flood victims.

He warned that flooding could worsen significantly if the predicted high tides occur simultaneously with heavy rain.

The high-risk villages in Kuala Muda district include Kampung Kepala Tanjung, Bukit Kechik, Tukang Jusoh, Paya, Sungai Meriam, Sungai Yu and Tanjung Dawai.

Kota Setar’s vulnerable areas comprise Kuala Kedah Jetty, Seberang Kota Fishermen’s Jetty, Taman Sri Putra and Taman Sri Pantai.

Kubang Pasu’s at-risk locations include Kampung Kuala Kerpan, Muara Kampung Kuala Jerlun and Muara Kampung Kuala Sanglang.

Yan district’s potential flood zones are Kampung Kuala Raga, Kuala Sala and Kuala Sungai Yan Kechil.

Langkawi’s identified risk area is Kampung Bakau Kelibang according to the Civil Defence Force director.

High tide is expected at 12.45 am on October 7, 1.14 am on October 8, 1.45 am on October 9 and 2.18 am on October 10 with waves potentially reaching three metres.

Mohd Bukhori expressed hope that weather conditions would remain favourable until floodwaters completely recede.

The Kedah Civil Defence Force maintains 900 personnel on standby despite current favourable weather predictions.

He urged the public to remain alert to official warnings and weather changes while ensuring family safety and important document security.

Residents should take necessary precautions to avoid inconvenience during the potential flooding period. – Bernama