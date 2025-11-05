18 rescued from raging waters in Hulu Langat

KUALA LUMPUR: A family outing at Sungai Lepoh in Hulu Langat turned perilous today when a sudden water surge stranded 18 individuals, including seven children, in a harrowing ordeal.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) swiftly responded to an emergency call at 5.09 pm, deploying a team of seven firefighters from the Ampang Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

Selangor JBPM assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed that the group, comprising three men, eight women, and seven children, had been trapped by the rapidly rising waters.

“Thanks to the swift action of our team, all victims were successfully rescued by 6.32 pm,” he said in a statement.

However, the incident was not without consequence. A woman in her 30s reportedly suffered breathing difficulties and was handed over to health officials.

Meanwhile, four victims were rescued by members of the public after being swept away by strong currents in another water surge incident at Alang Sedayu, Batu 12, Jalan Gombak Lama near here.

Ahmad Mukhlis said six officers and personnel from the Selayang Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 5.45 pm, before rescuing another three victims who were stranded due to the incident.

“A total of seven victims aged between 15 and 31 were brought to safety,” he said.

According to Ahmad Mukhlis, one of the victims, aged 29, suffered a broken leg.