TUMPAT: A total of 180 preschools under the Community Development Department (KEMAS) were damaged during the first wave of floods that struck Kelantan at the end of November, said Kelantan KEMAS director Wan Norlee Wan Ismail.

She said the affected preschools are located across all districts except Gua Musang, with over 8,000 students impacted. Some preschools have had to conduct lessons through Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR).

“Some preschools have resumed operations, but in the worst-affected districts such as Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas and Tumpat, lessons are still being conducted via PdPR.

“This is because the nursery buildings in these areas, which were submerged in floodwaters, have only become accessible for cleaning in the past few days. All the learning equipment and furniture were severely damaged and are no longer usable,” she said.

She told reporters this after the launch of the Ihsan Madani Squad by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Teluk Jering here today.

Earlier, Wan Norlee and 50 Kelantan KEMAS staff carried out cleaning work at two nurseries in Kampung Teluk Jering, where floodwaters had risen to over two metres.

Wan Norlee said the department is compiling detailed data on the damage before submitting a report to the ministry for follow-up action.

“This year’s floods were quite unusual, as preschools that were previously unaffected were also submerged, with some even experiencing floodwaters reaching the roof level.

“As a result, we plan to make several recommendations to KKDW, including locating preschools on higher ground in the future to prevent recurring damage,” she said.

Regarding preparations for the next wave of floods, Wan Norlee said the department has issued guidelines for all KEMAS preschool staff to follow, including ensuring that learning equipment is stored in safe locations.