SHAH ALAM: A total of 1,868 pigs from two farms in Selangor have been disposed of to control and prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Selangor director Dr Hassuzana Khalil said the disposed number was part of the 76,000 pigs confirmed to be infected with ASF after sampling tests were carried out on the livestock at 114 licensed farms in Sepang and Kuala Langat.

She said disposal through the euthanasia method using high-density carbon dioxide gas before burying in plantations was agreed to be carried out on Feb 5.

“The first batch of pig disposal was completed on Feb 5, involving 668 pigs in Sepang, followed by 1,200 pigs in Kuala Langat in accordance with the Malaysian Veterinary Standing Procedure Directive (APTVM).

“The remaining 74,000 pigs will be disposed of in stages until next March,“ he said at a press conference on the latest development of the ASF outbreak in Selangor here today.

Hassuzana said out of the 114 existing farms, inspections and surveillance conducted found that the ASF disease index was found in 56 pig farms with uninfected livestock remaining, pig transfers are still allowed for the purpose of slaughter in licensed slaughterhouses.

She said the Selangor DVS had also taken several other proactive measures to effectively curb the spread of ASF in accordance with the Animal Act 1953 such as tightening the conditions for the transfer of pigs in and out of Selangor.

The conditions, among others, outline that the transfer of pigs is only allowed within Selangor and for the purpose of slaughtering in slaughterhouses is licensed as well as stipulating the route of movement of transport vehicles to slaughterhouses.

“If the transport vehicle is found not to be on the designated route when moving the pigs, the person who moved the livestock has committed an offence and can be prosecuted in court,“ she said.

Hassuzana said the department had also intensified the control of the transfer of pigs and pig carcasses out of Selangor through patrols and monitoring at the state border and as a result 37 transport vehicles were inspected in Ops ASF with six of them seized.

“A total of 68 pigs with an estimated weight of 9.4 metric tonnes were also seized for various offences under Section 34 and Section 36 of the Animal Act 1953 with seven investigation papers opened for prosecution purposes,“ she said.