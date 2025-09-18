19-year-old killed, several injured in multi-vehicle Kulai crash

KULAI: A 19-year-old man was killed and several others sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision involving four motorcycles, a car, and a lorry at Kilometre 4 on the Kulai-Kota Tinggi Road early today.

Kulai police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee confirmed the accident occurred around 1.05 am when a 26-year-old woman driving a Perodua Bezza struck a cow that suddenly crossed the road.

The impact caused the car to lose control and veer into the opposite lane, colliding with a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle ridden by the victim and a Hino lorry.

Three other Yamaha 135LC motorcycles were unable to avoid the crash and collided with the side and rear of the lorry, with all riders sustaining various injuries.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe injuries sustained in the collision.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

ACP Tan urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Ahmad Safuan Abu Naim at 017-7573507.

Witnesses can also visit the Kulai District Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division to assist with the ongoing investigation. – Bernama