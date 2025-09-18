Sarawak reviews shipping ordinance to seek more maritime powers

KUCHING: A special committee is reviewing The Sarawak Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1960 to ensure the law reflects current and future maritime industry needs.

Sarawak Minister for Transport Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin stated the ordinance currently grants certain powers to Sarawak including coastal shipping operations within state waters.

He expressed the state’s desire for additional delegated powers such as ship surveys to strengthen oversight and streamline shipping operations.

Lee confirmed the review committee includes both state authorities and federal agencies to align amendments with Sarawak’s needs and Malaysia’s broader maritime framework.

He noted that detailed studies are ongoing and full information cannot yet be disclosed as the State Attorney-General’s Chambers is still reviewing proposals.

The federal government established the Malaysia Maritime Law Revision and Reform Committee on July 10 through the Ministry of Transport.

This committee aims to build a modern and responsive national maritime legal system for global trade complexities.

Its first phase will focus on six legislative instruments including the Merchant Shipping Ordinances for Sarawak and Sabah.

Other laws under review include the Penang Port Commission Act 1955 and the Port Authorities Act 1963.

The Port (Privatisation) Act 1990 is also included in the initial phase of legislative reform. – Bernama