Immigration raids three JB massage centres, detains 52 foreign workers

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department detained 52 foreign workers during a special operation targeting three massage and reflexology centres in Johor Bahru.

Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban confirmed that 115 individuals were inspected in the integrated operation conducted yesterday.

Those detained included nine foreign men from Indonesia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and China, along with 43 foreign women from Thailand, China, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Laos.

All detainees, aged between 19 and 59, are suspected of working as masseurs without valid documentation.

Three Malaysian men believed to be the premises’ caretakers were also taken into custody during the raids.

The operation involved 47 enforcement personnel from both Putrajaya and Johor branches, commencing at 6 pm under the leadership of Immigration Enforcement Division director Basri Othman.

Authorities acted on tip-offs and gathered intelligence before conducting the integrated operation.

One premises was discovered to be offering not only massage and reflexology services but also providing sauna rooms for clients.

Service charges ranged from 92 to 180 ringgit depending on the package, with sauna room packages priced up to 300 ringgit.

All individuals were detained on suspicion of committing offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

The detainees have been placed at the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot for further processing.

Immigration officials issued 15 Immigration Form 29 witness summonses during the operation. – Bernama